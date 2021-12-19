Tyler Bailey playing at a high level as a young combo guard
Tyler Bailey has been one of the top guards in the country early on in the 2024 class. Playing against a national schedule at powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.), the 6-foot-3 combo guard currently averaging around 10 points per game.
That type of production as an underclassman has led to offers coming in from Creighton, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. So far in the process he’s taken unofficial visits to UCLA, VCU and Wake Forest.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Texas A&M: “I don’t know too much about them, but I talked to [head coach Buzz Williams] after he watched me in Vegas, and he said he could compare my game to some of the NBA guys he’s coached.”
UCLA: “That visit went well. They have great facilities and a great atmosphere. You know it’s California and they are going to have great weather.”
VCU: “What stood out most to me there was how coach [Mike] Rhoades loves his players and how they have a lot of team dinners and stuff like that.”
Virginia Tech: “Coach [Christian] Webster came to my game in Indiana. I’ve talked to him a couple times and he offered. I like the way they play and how they let their guards go.”
Wake Forest: “That’s like my hometown. I’ve always wanted to at least get a feel for how it is there since it’s like in my backyard. I love coach [Steve] Forbes. He’s a straight-up guy.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
The scholarship offers have been coming in early for Bailey and they will continue to over the next couple years for a talented guard like him as he continues to play on the biggest stages a high school prospect can play on. That leaves a lot of time for his recruitment to go in different directions. Look for the majority of the ACC to get involved here plus some other top programs around the country.
Keep an eye on Wake Forest here as Steve Forbes has already prioritized the North Carolina native. Bailey is the type of guard that could continue the development of the Demon Deacons program back towards the top of the ACC. But again, it’s really early here and schools like VCU, Virginia Tech and the others involved have also made strong impressions to this point.