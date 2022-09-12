BLACKSBURG – Following an impressive performance in the Hokies’ 27-10 victory over Boston College, redshirt senior DL TyJuan Garbutt has been named the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Garbutt (6-1, 255) posted three tackles against the Eagles, all coming behind the line of scrimmage, including one sack for a six-yard loss. All three efforts were unassisted. The Fredericksburg, Virginia native also forced a fumble in the game, broke up a pass and registered four QB hurries.

It was the third game of Garbutt’s career registering 3.0 TFLs, and the first since a contest at Notre Dame in 2019.

He owns four total tackles this season and his 3.0 TFLs are tied with LB Dax Hollifield for the most on the team, while both Hokies rank inside the top 10 in the conference in that category.

The Hokies’ defense has been formidable thus far in 2022, ranking fifth in FBS in total defense at 202 yards per game and fourth in rush defense, allowing just 44 yards per contest.

Tech’s contest on Saturday Sept. 17 vs. Wofford at Lane Stadium will be an 11 a.m. kick on ACC Network.