HokieHaven - TyJuan Garbutt back with the Hokies

After taking time away from the team to begin this season, redshirt junior defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is back.

Garbutt made 31 tackles as a redshirt freshman, 6.5 for loss and one sack, and repeated his tackle and sack numbers while making 3.5 TFLs a year ago.

Over the Summer, head coach Justin Fuente mentioned that he would not join the team to begin the 2020 season. However, he would remain enrolled in school and working out individually in hope to return in the future.

Garbutt rejoined the team for conditioning within the past couple weeks, and should his the practice field late this week, with eyes toward a return to the active roster as soon as the Nov. 7 game against Liberty.