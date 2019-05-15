GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech’s football season opener at Boston College will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 with the game airing as part of the ACC Network’s initial slate of televised contests. The Hokies will open their schedule with an ACC road contest for a second consecutive year after registering a 24-3 win at Florida State last season. The Hokies last opened the year against Boston College in 1995.

In addition, the ACC also confirmed that Tech’s contest vs. Furman on Saturday, Sept. 14 will also air on ACC Network. Kickoff is slated for noon ET at Lane Stadium.

The ACC is anticipated to announce the kickoff time and television information on Thursday for Tech’s 2019 home opener vs. Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 7.

For the second consecutive year, the Hokies will host seven games at Lane Stadium with the season ticket price remaining at $400.

Season ticket members will continue to receive the best pricing available. Other new benefits include:

A $25 concession voucher is included in each season ticketComplimentary Maroon & Orange Memories credits to upgrade your experience on gamedayPayment plans – Break up your purchase into multiple payments. Fans ordering early may utilize an extended payment plan to break their total purchase into as many as six payments over a five-month period for each season ticket purchased.A discount to the official online store, shop.hokiesports.comAccess to complimentary men's and women's Basketball individual-game tickets (2019-20, games to be determined, based on availability)Exclusive access to videoboard messages during 2019 home games (contact the Athletics Ticket Office to submit)Hokie Club priority points – 3 points per consecutive year purchasing season tickets, 1 point per purchased season ticket

New in 2019, a season mobile pass is also available providing access to all seven home games for $280. This mobile-only ticket option allows fans the opportunity for watch the game from various viewpoints in Lane Stadium each week. In addition, unique features are available that include the ability to add guest tickets, group your pass with other mobile pass buyers each game, and easily transfer tickets. To learn more, view a seating map, and buy today visit hokiesports.com/mobilepass