GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior P Oscar Bradburn has been named ACC Specialist of the Week for the first time in his career as he produced another stellar effort vs. Wake Forest on Saturday. Junior DT Dashawn Crawford was also recognized as the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the first league honor of his career.

Bradburn (6-1, 221) leads the ACC and ranks third in the nation with a 48.6-yard gross punting average. A candidate for the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in college football, Bradburn returned to the lineup last week after being sidelined due to injury at Notre Dame. He boomed four punts for an average of 51.3 yards in Saturday's 36-14 victory over No. 22 Wake Forest. The Sydney, Australia native hit a long punt of 59 yards and dropped three punts inside the 20.



On the season, Bradburn has hit 15 punts that have gone 50 yards or further and has landed 13 punts inside the 20. Thanks to his strong leg and Tech’s coverage punt coverage team directed by special teams coordinator James Shibest, the Hokies rank second in the ACC in net punt average (42.6) behind only Syracuse (44.3).

Crawford (6-0, 290) made one of several key defensive plays for the Hokies in the victory. With Tech holding a slim 20-17 lead with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter, he picked off QB Jamie Newman and returned the ball to the Wake Forest 21-yard line, setting up a Hokies’ score. The Bay Springs, Mississippi native led all VT defensive linemen with four tackles (three solo) and also added a QB hurry.

Virginia Tech returns to action on Saturday, November 16 at Georgia Tech. Kick is slated for 3:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks. The Hokies conclude their 2019 home schedule with Senior Day vs. Pitt on Saturday, November 23.