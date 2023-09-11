Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
It may not have been one of the finest days in Virginia Tech football history, but a pair of Hokies still earned recognition.
In the Orange and Maroon's 24-27 loss to Purdue, linebacker Keli Lawson and punter Peter Moor still managed to garner recognition as the respective players of the week at their positions.
From the ACC release:
LINEBACKER – Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech, LB, Stephens City, Va. Lawson registered a career-high 14 tackles, which was tied for the team lead versus Purdue. His career day included seven solo tackles, a half sack and a pass breakup against the Boilermakers.
Moore shared the honor with Wake Forest kicker Matthew Dennis:
CO-SPECIALIST – Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, P, Davidsonville, Md. Moore punted seven times against Purdue for 324 yards. His average was 46 yards per punt with a long of 55, as four of his punts flew more than 50 yards. Three of his seven punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
