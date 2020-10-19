HokieHaven - Two Hokies earn ACC positional awards

From University release;

BLACKSBURG – Two Virginia Tech players, DB Chamarri Conner and OL Doug Nester earned ACC Player of the Week honors after stellar performances in Tech’s 40-14 victory over Boston College.





Conner (6-0, 211) registered a career-high 11 tackles (five solo) and also registered a pass breakup and a QB hurry. The Jacksonville, Florida native also forced a fumble for the second time in his career, one of five turnovers the Hokies’ defense caused.





He leads the Hokies in tackles in 2020 with 29.





Nester (6-6, 327), the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, started at right guard and helped the Hokies rush for 350 yards, the team’s third game of 300 or more yards on the ground in 2020. Tech averaged 8.5 yards per attempt in the contest vs. Boston College. The offensive line allowed just a single sack against the Eagles.





The Huntington, West Virginia native was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week.





Tech is back on the field on Saturday, October 24 at Wake Forest. That game will kick at 3:30 and be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks.