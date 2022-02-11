Two future Hokies in updated Rivals150 rankings

An updated edition of the Rivals150 hoops rankings is here, and for the first time in the class, there are two Hokies. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic point guard Rodney Rice is still in the rankings, but is no longer the only one, with center Patrick Wessler joining him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rice now ranks No. 64 nationally. While that's a drop of 20 spots in the overall rankings, he's still the top-ranked player bound for Virginia Tech since Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 2017 (No. 32 nationally). He's also putting together a strong Winter for his high school team - after taking some time to warm into his senior season - so there's a good chance he climbs back up the rankings before all is said and done.

Wessler was previously outside the Rivals150 and a three-star prospect, but he's putting together a strong campaign for Matthews (N.C.) Combine Academy that sees him climb to No. 113 overall and four-star status. While Wessler still has to shape his body and hone his athleticism, he's a strong presence with a back-to-the-basket offensive game and shot-blocking capability on D. That's something the Hokies don't necessarily have on the roster at this point (with underclassman posts David N'Guessan and John Ojiako more all-courter in their style than pure post guys).

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!