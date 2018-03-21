Two former Virginia Tech players are taking advantage of one of those opportunities. Quarterback Jerod Evans and defensive lineman Corey Marshall will participate in The Spring League April 7 and 12.

While the National Football League is the goal for former college players, there are other ways to stay playing the game.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 #TheSpringLeague2018 rosters are here! The League will be comprised of four teams split up by location of a player's school. BUY TIX: https://t.co/HICc3yjqCV PLAYERS: Jersey numbers have not been assigned yet. Tag us in a tweet with your top three choices. pic.twitter.com/dLuZsnnyId

Both Evans and Marshall will play for Team East, taking the field at 1:30 p.m. CDT April 7 and 5:30 p.m. CDT April 12 in Austin, Texas.

Evans had just one year suiting up for the Hokies, but his 2016 saw him set nearly every single-season passing record for the program. He completed 63.5% of his passes while threw for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns (helping Isaiah Ford become VT's all-time receiving leader) during his lone year. He also led the Hokies in rushing in his lone season before heading for the NFL Draft, where he went unselected - though he spent time with the Green Bay Packers and others last year.

Marshall completed his career in 2015, but his body type - 6-3, 270 pounds - made him more of a tweener between defensive tackle and defensive end in The League, making it hard for him to stick there.

Both will have their opportunities to earn another shot in the NFL with their performances in Austin next month.