In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we discuss the possibility of Kansas landing a five-star package deal, identify the favorite for B.J. Boston , chop up Iowa State ’s guard hunt and look at how Virginia Tech might complete its roster.

I am not sure that you can call it a package deal but, yes, there is a solid chance that R.J. Hampton and Jalen Wilson could both attend Kansas.

Hampton, the best senior prospect currently available, is much closer to his college decision than presumed two weeks ago. While his commitment is likely to come after Wilson’s, it will not affect which route he does take, though the two are best friends and talk daily.

Down to a final three, most of the talk surrounding Hampton has centered around Kansas and Memphis. After landing Boogie Ellis, Lester Quinones, Rayjon Tucker and then Precious Achiuwa in the past 10 days, the prevailing thought was that the Tigers were out for Hampton. However, we broke the news on Friday that if Tucker were to keep his name in the NBA Draft, Memphis could emerge as the favorites again. This could still be true but Kansas remains my prediction for Hampton due to the Jayhawks' need for an elite guard talent.

On the other hand, Wilson backed off of his Michigan commitment after John Beilein’s departure and immediately, Kansas jumped to the pole position for his services. From there, the Jayhawks were the first to secure an official visit date for May 30, a time that Hampton could also join him on campus.

North Carolina has had good conversations with him in recent days and is working on getting Wilson onto campus shortly thereafter, though a date has yet to be set. However, my best guess is that the Jayhawks fill their small forward need with the top-50 senior before mid-June and attempt to secure Wilson's commitment before he leaves campus next week.