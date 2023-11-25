He hasn't broken The Big One yet this year, but punt returner Tucker Holloway is a crucial part of the Hokies' special teams. The sophomore last wore the Beamer jersey in last year's Duke game, the week after he had returned a punt for touchdown in a loss to Georgia Tech.

Holloway has caught five passes for 49 yards so far this season, while serving as the Hokies' primary punt returner. On special teams, he has 16 returns for 259 yards. He had a 66-yarder against Old Dominion and a 57-yarder against Syracuse, but both fell short of the endzone. He may well have the opportunity to change the touchdown drought today, with the Hoos among the country's worst punt-coverage team (in addition to having a pair blocked for scores). Here are the honorees so far this year: • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples • Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck • Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe • Marshall - linebacker William Johnson • Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore • Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen • Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten • Syracuse - defensive end Cole Nelson • Louisville - kicker John Love • Boston College - linebacker Jaden Keller • NC State - linebacker Matt Johnson • Virginia - receiver/returner Tucker Holloway Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.