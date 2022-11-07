Virginia Tech got a huge boost from punt returner Tucker Holloway Saturday. The freshman receiver recorded a 90-yard touchdown return, the second VT punt return score of the year (the other came on a blocked kick against Pitt). For his efforts, Holloway has been named the ACC's special teamer of the week.

From conference release: SPECIALIST – Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, PR, Andrews, N.C.Recorded a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Hokies’ 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech • It was Virginia Tech's first punt return score since Tayvion Robinson's versus Richmond on Sept. 25, 2021 and the fourth-longest punt return score in school history • The true freshman had seven punt returns for a program-record 188 yards and a touchdown • He surpassed Antonio Freeman's 164 return yards against Pitt in 1994.

Holloway joined the Hokies as a three-star receiver out of Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee, and though he was initially a Class of 2021 quarterback prospect, he took to the wide receiver position quite well in his postgrad year. During his final high school campaign, Holloway caught 33 passes for a team-leading 636 yards (19.3 per grab) and seven touchdowns, and ran 10 times for 143 yards (14.3 per carry) and another score. Holloway made his collegiate debut in VT's win over Wofford, and also saw the field against NC State a week ago. His punt returns against the Jackets represent his first statistical contribution in Orange and Maroon, and a crucial one even if the Hokies couldn't pay it off with a victory.