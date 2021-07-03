Tucker Holloway is a Hokie!

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Initially a quarterback in the Class of 2021, Holloway transferred to Georgia from Andrews (N.C.) High last offseason in order to ensure that he'd have the opportunity to play. He also reclassified to the subsequent class, and realized that catching passes rather than throwing him was his best path to the Power-5 level.

He caught a team-leading 23 passes for 460 yards (20.0 per grab) and five touchdowns. That's an even more impressive feat given that fellow receivers Darren Agu and Marlin Klein are bound for tight end roles at Notre Dame and Michigan respectively.

Virginia Tech was the first Power-5 program to offer, but Iowa State followed not too long after that. He visited VT for an unofficial trip to open the month, then took officials to Ames and Blacksburg June 4 and June 18, respectively.

With his commitment, VT's class rises to No. 23 nationally, one spot ahead of Clemson.

