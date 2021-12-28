 HokieHaven - Troy Bowles has a relationship with Pry
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-28 09:00:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Troy Bowles has a relationship with Pry

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles will be one of the nation's most hotly-pursued linebackers in the Class of 2023.

The 6-2, 207-pounder is ranked the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 4 inside linebacker nationally. The son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles already has over three dozen scholarship offers, and has taken visits to a number of the programs pursuing him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}