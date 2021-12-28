Troy Bowles has a relationship with Pry
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles will be one of the nation's most hotly-pursued linebackers in the Class of 2023.
The 6-2, 207-pounder is ranked the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 4 inside linebacker nationally. The son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles already has over three dozen scholarship offers, and has taken visits to a number of the programs pursuing him.
