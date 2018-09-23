Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

After a tumultuous career that saw numerous short-term suspensions during his time in Blacksburg, the Hokie career of defensive end Trevon Hill has officially come to an end.

“After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech," said Hokies coach Justin Fuente. "I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be.”

In three years as an active member of the squad, Hill notched 94 total tackles, 20 for loss with 11.5 sacks.

He was on pace for a career year, already putting up 11 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks in 2018.