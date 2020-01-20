TreVeyon Henderson trims to 15 schools
Virginia Tech's quest to improve in-state recruiting means doing better at the top. The No. 2 player in Virginia for the 2021 class, Hopewell running back/athlete TreVeyon Henderson, might be a good one to land.
There's still a long way to go, but the Hokies got a step closer when he narrowed his list to 15 schools.
These are the schools I feel our best for me at the time.. 💯💯 Edit made by my guy @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/mDfP0HEtBh— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreveyonH15) January 17, 2020
