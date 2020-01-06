Virginia Tech has had mixed success recruiting its home state in recent recruiting classes, and wants to get back on top of the Commonwealth.

There's no better place to advance that effort than with the players who are ranked at the very top of the group. Hopewell (Va.) High School's TreVeyon Henderson is a talented running back, coming in No. 2 in the state behind only 757-area cornerback Tony Grimes. The 5-11, 185-pounder is the No. 64 overall prospect and No. 4 running back in the nation for the Class of 2021.