Virginia Tech may need one more defensive back to close the 2019 class, and Georgia three-star Treron Collins will remain an option. He trimmed his list to six schools last night, and VT remains int he hunt.

Louisville, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and West Virginia are the other programs still in the hunt for the 6-2, 190-pounder out of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes High.

Florida, Indiana, Maryland, and Rutgers were among the programs that had already offered but are eliminated from the mix. He has mentioned an affinity for the ACC, and while he has yet to take a visit to Blacksburg, it's likely the No. 89 player in Georgia and No. 48 safety nationally changes that before he begins to wrap up his recruitment. NC State has been considered something of a favorite, but there's certainly time for the Hokies to change that if they so choose.

Collins hasn't yet announced a timeline for a final decision and college commitment, but will certainly be on watch by Virginia Tech and others as he winds through the process.