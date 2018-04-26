Virginia Tech's first player in the 2018 NFL Draft has been picked. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will be a Bill.

The 6-5, 253-pounder was the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the draft. He has the opportunity to be an edge-rushing terror as well as a coverage linebacker and run-stopped for the . His 4.512-second 40-yard dash simply underscores the athleticism he showed on film - incredible for a player with his size.

In three years at Virginia Tech, Edmunds made 213 total tackles, 33 of them for loss with 10 sacks. He also added one interception, three forced fumbles with one recovered, and broke up five passes. He was second-team All-ACC as a sophomore and first-team as a junior.

Edmunds won't turn 20 until next month, making him young for a junior in college (he'd be young as a sophomore in college, even), so his long-term upside as he continues to mature and learn is enticing for the Bills.

He continues a streak of consecutive drafts with a Hokie selected that goes back to 1993. He is the 12th Hokie to be selected in the first round. The most recent was defensive back Kyle Fuller in 2014 (Chicago Bears). Coincidentally, Fuller - whose brothers Vincent, Corey, and Kendall all moved on to the NFL after playing at Tech - comes from another major football family, and Edmunds has the opportunity to continue that legacy tonight.

Edmunds's older brother, Terrell, departed after his redshirt junior year this season as well, and is expected to be a second-day pick in the Draft (oldest brother Trey graduated from Maryland after three years in Blacksburg, and signed with the New Orleans Saints last year). There's a possibility Terrell sneaks into the late first round after a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Several other Hokies are hoping to hear their names called this weekend, too.