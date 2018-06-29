It may seem early for a class of 2020 prospect to name his final ten schools, but D.C. defensive tackle Tre Williams has done just that.

Virginia Tech is joined by Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M on his narrowed list. Other offers included the likes of Arizona, Baylor, Nebraska, North Carolina, and UVa, but he'll narrow his focus, eliminating those programs and several others.

Hailing from D.C. St. John's, Williams is the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 16 defensive tackle nationally in the Class of 2020, and the sixth-best player from the District among rising juniors. He did not play alongside 2018 Virginia Tech signee Cam Goode last Fall, having transferred from Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More at the conclusion of his football season.

Williams's improved proximity to VT - and location in a Hokie recruiting pipeline - should provide him the opportunity to visit multiple times over the course of his recruiting process.