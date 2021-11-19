Tre Turner to wear Beamer No. 25

It will take him a long time - a 23-hour drive - to get there, but when he takes the field in Miami, Tre Turner will be wearing No. 25. The Hokies' senior receiver earns the honor of the Frank Beamer jersey for the penultimate regular-season game of his time in Orange and Maroon.

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal. The full list of 2021 honorees is below: Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kaleb Smith Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno Oct. 30 (Georgia Tech): DB Jalen Stroman Nov. 5 (Boston College): K John Parker Romo Nov. 13 (Duke): OL Tyrell Smith Nov. 20 (Miami): WR Tre Turner

Turner has spent the past few weeks with a questionable status after an injury that has resulted in a respiratory issue that he can play through, but prevents him from air travel. He did not fly with the team to Boston College, but returned to action last weekend in a blowout victory over Duke (in which he caught a 29-yard pass). In nine games, Turner has caught 35 passes for 631 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 12 times for 64 yards, largely on jet sweeps. He's the sixth all-time leading receiver at Virginia Tech with 129 career receptions and 2,248 yards. He's likely to move up to fifth in total catches (just five behind 2014-16 TE/WR Bucky Hodges), and as high as fourth in yardage if he participates in a bowl game with VT, around 400 yards behind 2008-11 wideout Danny Coale.