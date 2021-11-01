Tre Turner named ACC wide receiver of the Week

His big weekend continues to pay dividends for Hokies receiver Tre Turner. He's the ACC's wideout of the week.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech wide receiver Tré Turner has been named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after recording seven receptions for 187 yards with a 69-yard touchdown in a 26-17 win at Georgia Tech. Turner was also named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, in addition to earning a spot on the PFF College Team of the Week for his efforts in Atlanta.

Turner (6-2, 190) registered the fifth-most receiving yards in a game by a Tech player dating back to 1987. Those 187 receiving yards were the second-best single-game total by an ACC player this season. The Greensboro, North Carolina native now owns 128 career receptions for 2,219 yards, totals that rank sixth in Tech history. Turner leads the team in receiving this season with 34 catches for 602 yards with two touchdowns.

This marks the third time a Tech player has been honored by the ACC this season. DB Chamarri Conner was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week on Sept. 7 and WR Tayvion Robinson earned ACC Co-Specialist of the Week honors on Sept. 27.

Turner and the Hokies have a short week of preparation before traveling to Boston College for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff Friday on ESPN2.