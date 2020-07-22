HokieHaven - Tray Curry no longer with his high school team

One of Virginia Tech's top commitments may be on the hunt for a new football situation. Wideout Tray Curry is no longer with Bradley Central, according to local media in the Chattanooga area.

Bradley Central HC Damon Floyd confirmed that all state WR Tray Curry is no longer on the Bears team but would not comment further. Strange summer for Curry who had committed to UT but was never acknowledged by Vols as being on their commit list then later committed to Va Tech.

Curry is a three-star and one of VT's most important pledges. His high school future is now in question, with just one season remaining on the gridiron, and no further explanation from his head coach (a situation that typically implies a behavioral or academic removal from the roster - though could also mean a transfer that leaves hard feelings on the school a prospect departs).

It is important, however, to clarify Curry's former status with the University of Tennessee: Curry was indeed a silent commitment to the Vols, but their "never acknowledged" status was by NCAA rule. Programs are not permitted to publicize their recruitments of prospective student athletes, including those verbally committed to their programs. The silence of Curry's pledge was of Curry's volition, and not because of any choice made by the UT coaching staff - and to imply otherwise demonstrates ignorance of NCAA rule, and of the regular course of events in college recruitments.

On the flipside, Curry's departure from the UT class followed shortly by his commitment to Virginia Tech may have been at the urging of the Tennessee staff, but that would have been a more emergent situation.

Curry's status will require further clarity in the days and weeks to come.