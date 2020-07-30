HokieHaven - Transfer Tracker: Former five-star FSU RB Khalan Laborn enters the portal

Transfer Tracker: Former five-star FSU RB Khalan Laborn enters the portal
The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home.
Next up in the tracker: Florida State running back Khalan Laborn.
AS A RECRUIT
The nation's No. 1 all-purposed back in the Class of 2017, Laborn had several options as a recruit, including Alabama and Georgia. But Florida State quickly jumped to the front of the pack and locked up his commitment during the summer prior to his senior year and he never wavered on that pledge, even after the Seminoles added five-star Cam Akers later in the cycle.
AT FLORIDA STATE
Laborn took a redshirt in 2017 as he sat behind former five-star Jaques Patrick and Akers. His 2018 season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending injury two weeks into the season. In 2019, he played mostly as a backing up, making 10 appearances and rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Laborn also had several off-field issues that resulted in a suspension for the Florida game in 2019. He was also sent home form the Seminoles Bowl Game in 2017. The final straw came this week when he was dismissed by new Seminoles coach Mike Norvell for what was termed a violation of team rules. Laborn will have at least one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
It would make sense for Laborn to head back closer to home and it seems like Virginia Tech would be a nice match. If not, look for him to land at the Group of Five level, although it's unlikely he will have much time to find a new home with the season quickly approaching.
FARRELL'S TAKE
"Laborn was a huge talent coming out of high school with top end speed and excellent receiving skills. It’s hard to believe he was in the same class as Cam Akers who is already off to the NFL. He has been a major disappointment overall despite flashing some signs of his skill and it’s unknown why he’s been booted from FSU. From a skill perspective he can make an impact for someone. How much I’m not sure.”" -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell
Impact Rating: 6.7 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and mange their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.