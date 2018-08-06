On why he believes WR Damon Hazelton will be a good for the offense:

“Like I’ve said before, he’s just a big, talented, strong, fast receiver, and that’s what you want in a [receiver]. He’s also a great leader on this and he brings a great energy to the practice field.”

On what is the next step for him as he gets more comfortable with the offense:

“I would have to say just getting better at the things that I have already talked about. Getting the ball out faster, working on RPOs (Run-Pass Option) and continuing to elevate my knowledge of the game. I think I have gotten a lot better with that over the summer and I’ll just continue todo that.”

On how much further along in the offense he is today in comparison to this time last year:

“I’m a lot farther ahead. We put in so much during the season that when it comes to installing plays in camp there isn’t a lot that is new, maybe a play or two. I’m definitely a lot farther along than last year.”

On Coach Wiggins comments about Sean Savoy needing to continue to improve himself:

“We all have to improve at everything. Sean just has to continue to want to get better every day at practice. We all have to get better. That’s not a down to Savoy, it’s just something that Coach Wiggins says I guess.”

On what makes him and Savoy a good fit together:

“Sean is a smaller guy but he’s really quick, he can get into a second gear and he has good hands. He just gets open. It’s kind of funny because I always joke with him about us having the dad bodies on the offense, so it’s funny watch him juke guys out and then run away from them.He does a great job doing it.”

On what are the keys to making it through training camp:

“You have to get as much sleep as you can because there’s not a lot of it. You have to hydrate and take care of your body. You have to eat healthy, they give us three meals a day, so just have to make sure you put the right things in your body. You have to take care of your body by going into the training room. It’s definitely a grind. You’re never going to feel great during camp and that’s just how it is”

On having more depth at receiver position:

“We have some young guys that I believe are going to have a big impact. Tre’ Turner is definitely going to be on one of those guys and we have, he’s my roommate so I have to talk about him, Sam Denmark. Hopefully he can get into that eight man rotation, but I think we have a lot of young guys that are going to step up and some older guys that have to keep coming along. I think we’ll be ready.”

On having specific goals in regards towards his body:

“We all specific goals. I’m sure me and Sean want to lose the dad body a little bit, but you see guys like Dalton [Keene] and my roommate Divine [Deablo] who looks like one of those mannequins basically. You just have to put it in perspective and just try to make yourself better and worry about anybody else because a lot of that is just genetics.”

On what he’s seen from freshman QB Quincy Patterson so far:

“He’s good. He is a grown man. I think he said he just turned 18 and he’s 6 foot 4 inches tall and about 235 pounds. Throws the ball really well and he can run a little bit. He’s great and I just think he has the mindset to just better every day. He has accuracy and touch. I think he said that he has thrown it 80 [yards] before. A lot farther than me, I think Ryan [Willis] can throw it about that far too, but I think he’ll continue to develop under coach [Brad] Cornelsen and coach [Justin] Fuente.”