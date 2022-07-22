 HokieHaven - Transcript: Brent Pry at ACC Media Days
Transcript: Brent Pry at ACC Media Days

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Q. Coach, when you look at a league that has the depth of quarterback talent that the ACC has, what challenge does that present to your defense?

BRENT PRY: It's a great question. I think this is a heck of a quarterback league. The film I've watched and the literature I've read, I don't know that there's more depth at that position in any other league in the country. So we've got our work cut out for us.

Our scheme is designed to put pressure on the quarterback. We're going to be aggressive. We're going to change looks and make it hard for the decisionmaker, make it tough on the play caller and the decisionmaker. We're kind of built that way, but this is a heck of a league for quarterbacks.

