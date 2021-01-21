HokieHaven - Toughness stands out for junior prospect Darren Buchanan Jr.

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

VCU: “They are a great school, one of the top teams in the A-10, and they play a very fast tempo.” Seton Hall: “They contact me often, and they’re really on me hard. I like their coaching staff a lot and have created great relationships with them.” Xavier: “They are on me pretty hard. Coach (Travis) Steele says he wants to build the class around me and he just loves my overall game and what I would bring to their program.” Rutgers: “Very good program. I’m in contact with their coaches often. They show my family a lot of love and say I will be a difference-maker in their program.” Rhode Island: “They praise me really high and say I will be able to make an impact right away with them as a freshman.”

BUCHANAN IS IN NO RUSH

As expected of a high-level junior, there are a couple of schools who are keeping a close eye on Buchanan but have yet to step forward with an offer for him. “West Virginia, Georgetown and Virginia Tech are in contact. They are talking about their program, introducing me to it and saying they want to see me play more.” Buchanan is in no rush to commit or to end his recruitment. “As of right now I do not have a specific timeframe, but I am looking to commit some time after my senior year of high school,” he said. Buchanan knows who he is as a player, and he knows that his versatility is the most intriguing aspect. “I’m a versatile wing," he said. "I share the ball, I am a team first player. I can guard the one through five and can score and rebound. Honestly, I just think I can do it all. Whatever the coach needs me to do for the team, for the win.” At the end of the day, all Buchanan cares about is winning. “Most people say I play unselfish," he said. "But really, I just want to do whatever it takes to win basketball games.”

RIVALS REACTION