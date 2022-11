In mid-October, 2024 Rivals250 wide receiver Alex Taylor was in town for another visit to Virginia Tech. The 6-3, 175-pounder is a high-priority target for the Hokies, ranked by Rivals as the No. 30 wide receiver and No. 215 overall prospect nationally. Taylor has great size and would be a huge get for the Hokies’ 2024 class, who even though it’s early, have no commitments yet.