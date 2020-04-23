Over the past month, while the Coronavirus has halted much of the United States, recruiting has picked up for TJ Quinn. Schools have been canceled, recruits cannot take visits, and coaches are not on the road for the evaluation period this spring, but offers are still going out.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound safety out of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes has added over half a dozen offers in this time, and a couple of the new offers have gotten his attention.

"It has been different with school and workouts, but things are going pretty well for me," said Quinn. "I workout every other day, then I stretch on the other days, and I am doing what I can.

"About seven or eight new offers have come and the ones from North Carolina State and Colorado definitely stand out.

"Since North Carolina State offered, I have been talking to coach Gibson and coach Doeren. Coach Doeren has sent me videos of the campus, the weight room and he and coach Gibson have been telling me about the school.

"Coach Maxie is the coach at Colorado that offered me and we have been talking. He has given me some background of the school, how he played and coached in the NFL, and how the new plan is to bring the culture back to Colorado.

"Both schools have my interest, and as soon as the dead period is lifted, I want to visit Colorado and North Carolina State."

Before the virus changed the recruiting landscape this spring, Quinn was thinking about committing by the end of May. An early decision is still possible, but he is now just waiting to see what happens next.

"I am just taking it all day to day now. I thought I would commit next month, but now I am not sure. I was planning to get out and take visits this spring before making my decision, but now I am not able to do that.

"I am just talking to coaches, looking at the new offers and taking is slow. I could still commit early, like before the season, if the dead period goes into the summer, but I am not sure yet."

Two schools that have built strong relationships with the Peach State safety are Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Quinn has high interest in both.

"Virginia Tech offered me first and I have been up there for visits, so they will always be high on my list," said Quinn. "I have talked to almost the whole staff and they all know me there. I like the campus, I have a great relationship with the coaches and I like the head coach (Justin Fuente).

"Coach Koenning has really been recruiting me hard. I was hoping to visit there this spring, but we have been talking a good bit. He has great coaching experience, I like what he has been saying and I feel he could really coach me up and help me.

"West Virginia is a school I really want to check out."

Will he get that opportunity? Nobody really knows. Maybe things will open back up for recruits to take visits this summer, but that is pure speculation. Quinn would prefer to have his recruitment over before his senior year.

"I am doing research on schools, talking to the different coaches and I am still learning about the schools. I will probably commit when I get that feeling. I think I will wake up and feel it.

"If we do not get to take visits this summer, then I will likely go ahead and make my decision based on what I know and how I feel. I am still hoping to take visits this summer, so we will see what happens."

Quinn does not have a leader or a top list of schools yet. With new offers coming in, he is taking his time, but later this spring, he expects to have an official list of favorites.