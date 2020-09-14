 HokieHaven - Time set for rescheduled kickoff v. NC State
2020-09-14

Time set for rescheduled kickoff v. NC State

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

From University release:

BLACKSBURG – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Virginia Tech’s initial home football contest of 2020 against NC State is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Lane Stadium. The game will be televised by ACC Network. All games and kickoff times subject to change.

The 50th all-time meeting between Tech and NC State will mark the Wolfpack’s first visit to Lane Stadium since the Hokies registered a 28-13 home victory in 2015. The Hokies own a 27-18-4 advantage over the Wolfpack, including wins in last four meetings.

