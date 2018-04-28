Virginia Tech's representation in the 2018 NFL Draft won't be limited to players with the name "Edmunds." Tim Settle has been selected by the Washington Redskins. The No. 163 overall pick will play for his hometown team.

The 6-3, 329-pound Settle played just two years at Virginia Tech (after redshirting as a true freshman), and only emerged as a starter this season. It was one heck of a season, though, with a second-team All-ACC selection on the back of 36 total tackles, 12.5 for loss with four sacks. He also blocked a field goal and broke up one pass at the line of scrimmage. He helped the Lunch Pail Defense finish second in the ACC in rushing defense.

NFL teams understandably had concerns about Settle's conditioning (he played at over 340 pounds this year, and was heavier as an underclassman) and lack of a body of work (just one year as a starter), but if he manages to keep the former in check, the latter won't be a concern. From a strict talent perspective, he can only be considered a steal.

Settle is the third Hokie off the board, following first-rounders Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds. A handful of other players are considered draftable prospects, as well.