Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 07:34:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers, Irish, & Vols pursuing Brendon Clark after Wake Forest decommitment

Qiw62c9oth0pnwgaob9l
Brendon Clark
Hudl
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Committed to Wake Forest for nearly a year, quarterback Brendon Clark has reopened his recruitment. The Midlothian (Va.) Manchester star is fielding new offers after visiting Clemson last weekend. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}