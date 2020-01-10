Three-star receiver Kaden Prather down to 11
With nearly two dozen offers in-hand, Germantown (Md.) Northwest 2021 receiver Kaden Prather will move forward with a more manageable list.
The 6-3, 198-pounder recently cut that group to 11 programs.
I done seen too many mommas cry that's why I gotta get it , I dont want that to be mine .. TOP 11 📍 pic.twitter.com/2cflhe4hCq— KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) January 9, 2020
