One of the wide receiver dominos for Virginia Tech's 2024 class will fall this weekend. Pittsburgh Central Catholic three-star Peter Gonzalez will make his choice tomorrow evening.

The 6-3, 200-pounder had previously narrowed his list of over a dozen schools to Miami (Fla.), Penn State, and the Hokies. In the process, he eliminated hometown Pitt, where his dad played quarterback in the 90s. He took official visits to Virginia Tech June 9 and Penn State June 16. He saw Miami on an unofficial visit in April.

All three Rivals FutureCast predictions for Gonzalez are in favor of the Nittany Lions.

If he does pick PSU over Virginia Tech, it provides some clarity to the Hokies' board at the wide receiver position (or potentially at tight end for the big-bodied WR who may end up a hybrid player at the next level). The coaching staff has a number of top options in the receiving corps, and has largely narrowed focus on those at the top of the board - particularly because many of the higher-ranked options are also the in-state pieces or those well within the traditional recruiting footprint (including Maryland/DC and North Carolina).

The twist is that Penn State is also recruiting some of VT's other options at the WR position (most notably four-star Alex Taylor out of North Carolina, and in-state four-stars Chanz Wiggins and Mekhai White), so if VT misses out on Gonzalez, it ultimately makes the Hokies a more attractive option for those players - and gives PSU less room in the class to land top options at the position.

Gonzalez's commitment will be announced at 7 p.m. Friday on his social media channels.