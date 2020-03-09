Fresh off a visit to UVa this past weekend, three-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds heads into the spring with a much better idea of what the Hoos have to offer even though this wasn't his first time on Grounds.

The 6-foot-8, 275 pounder took his third trip to Charlottesville and it was by far the most expansive.

“This one was actually way different,” Bounds told CavsCorner. “The first was a camp visit, so I wasn’t really there to see much but really just to earn a scholarship. The second one was a game visit, so it’s obviously a little different because the environment is different and you don’t get to see anything. I didn’t get to talk to Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall when I was there for the Virginia Tech game.”

It was a full plate of activities, which included some important time conversations.

“We started out with the jerseys and photos and stuff and then I got to meet with Coach (Garett) Tujague one on one for a good amount of time,” Bounds recalled. "Then Coach Mendenhall gave his message to the group, which I really liked. He talked a lot about stuff that I think is important, like family, faith, accountability, and culture. He echoes the same message a lot when he speaks, as he should because he’s got a plan and he believes in it and it’s working for them.”

When Bounds was able to leave the game and go talk to Mendenhall, that was a highlight as well.

“During the game, I left for a little bit to go back over and talk to Coach Mendenhall for a little while, just him and me one on one,” he said. “It was a great conversation. He’s really passionate about what he’s doing at UVa and the way that they’re building their culture and their program. So, it’s really, really fun to listen to him talk about that.”

Virginia was the first school to offer, which means that Bounds’ relationship with Tujague has a solid foundation at this point.

“He’s an awesome guy,” Bounds said of Tujague. “Super down to earth. He was kind of the first coach that I was really in contact with a lot and they were the first program to offer me. So, I’ve been in contact with him for a while and we talk a pretty good amount. I would say we have a really strong relationship and he knows me pretty well.”

The fact that the Cavaliers were the first to offer is important but it won’t be something that impacts Bounds’ decision.

So, what will?