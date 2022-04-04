Three-star OL Lance Williams commits to Virginia Tech
Brent Pry, Joe Rudolph, and the Virginia Tech program hit pay dirt for the first time with their 2023 class on Monday when Lance Williams, the three star offensive lineman out of Tennessee high sch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news