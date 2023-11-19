His play on the field has resulted in new interest from two SEC programs in particular, Georgia and Ole Miss .

Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School cornerback Marcellus Barnes, Jr. has been committed to Virginia Tech since June 12th. However, on Sunday he decided to take a step back from his pledge to the Hokies and reopen his overall recruiting process.

Barnes has already taken two visits to Athens to watch Georgia play as cornerbacks coach Fran Brown has been in communication with the 6-foot-1, 170-pound playmaker.

"Honestly, Georgia has not changed since I received the offer," Barnes noted. "Everytime I go to Athens, they show a lot of love to my family and I. They always respect that I am committed, but let me know that they want me to be apart of their program. I loved the atmosphere and the energy."

Ole Miss is another program that is making a strong push for the three-star prospect as he communicates with three of their coaches.

"I love how eager they are to get their defense back to being intense and respected. Coach (Lane) Kiffin, Coach (Pete) Golding, and Coach Key (Keynodo Hudson) have been extremely consistent with the love that they have shown. The energy and excitement in Oxford is great too."

Barnes noted that official visits to both programs are likely in the works.