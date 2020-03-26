Three schools stand out to Cole Nelson
Cole Nelson is handling his school business at home, like many high school students across the United States right now.In between his studies, with more time at home, the 6-foot-3, 230 pound rush e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news