Bryan Bresee , an early five-star in the 2020 class, has been busy this offseason taking plenty of visits and trying to do as much research as possible. Rivals.com stopped by Damascus, Md. to catch with up the talented defensive lineman to find how his recruitment has been going.

NOTES...

-Georgia, Penn State, and Maryland have highlighted this recent series of visits.

-He liked seeing the spring game atmosphere at Georgia.

-Bresee wants to get back to Penn State for the White Out game.

-He is looking for a school where he has good relationships with the entire coaching staff.

-Bresee wants to cut his list down to about 15 or so near the beginning of this season.

-He doesn't have any visits planned right now but does plan on graduating early and enrolling early.

RIVALS' REACTION...

Bresee has done nothing to make anybody think a commitment is coming anytime soon but these three school have to be encouraged by his comments. Alabama assistant coach Mike Locksley stopped by Damascus High School to watch Bresee work out on Tuesday and many other schools are still heavily recruiting Bresee. Keep an eye out for Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and many others as Bresee gets closer to narrowing his list.



