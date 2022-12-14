1. Virginia Tech enjoys a great week.

William Watson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies have made some big moves this week. On Sunday they picked up a commitment from former Cincinnati receiver commit Ayden Greene, flipped Nebraska quarterback commit William Watson and flipped App State running back commit Jeremiah Coney. Greene had been an important target for the Hokies for the majority of the recruiting cycle, and Coney, an in-state prospect, was a very familiar player for the coaching staff. Watson had the foundations of a relationship with a few Virginia Tech coaches going back to when they were coaching at Penn State. Their relationship blossomed once the coaching change at Nebraska became a reality. The Hokies have also made waves in the transfer market. Former Highland Springs, Va., and Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings is coming home to play for Virginia Tech. Before signing with West Virginia in the 2019 class Jennings was interested in the Hokies, but nothing serious ever materialized in his recruitment. With Watson flipping on Sunday and Dylan Wittke already committed, Virginia Tech also picked up a commitment from Baylor quarterback transfer Kyron Drones. He'll arrive in Blacksburg as a redshirt sophomore and should be able to compete for the starting job next season. There will be a lot of quarterbacks on the roster, so Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen will have plenty of arms to evaluate through the offseason.

2. Can Michigan still pencil in Jadyn Davis?

Jadyn Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Michigan fans are keeping a close eye on 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis as the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week. The Wolverines continue to be in a strong position with the elite signal caller out of Charlotte, N.C., but they can't afford to take their foot off the gas. While other teams continue to check in on Davis, the Wolverines are still running out front. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and assistants Ron Bellamy and Matt Weiss stopped by Providence Day recently, so it will be interesting to see what, if anything, happens next. I've said in the past that it wouldn't be surprising if Davis was committed by the end of this calendar year, and it seems like Michigan is trying to make that happen.

3. Washington, D.C.'s 2024 class could be historic.