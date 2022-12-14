Three-Point Stance: Virginia Tech, Jadyn Davis, D.C.'s 2024 class
Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on Virginia Tech's push on the recruiting trail, 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis and the 2024 class in Washington, D.C.
1. Virginia Tech enjoys a great week.
Head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies have made some big moves this week. On Sunday they picked up a commitment from former Cincinnati receiver commit Ayden Greene, flipped Nebraska quarterback commit William Watson and flipped App State running back commit Jeremiah Coney. Greene had been an important target for the Hokies for the majority of the recruiting cycle, and Coney, an in-state prospect, was a very familiar player for the coaching staff. Watson had the foundations of a relationship with a few Virginia Tech coaches going back to when they were coaching at Penn State. Their relationship blossomed once the coaching change at Nebraska became a reality.
The Hokies have also made waves in the transfer market. Former Highland Springs, Va., and Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings is coming home to play for Virginia Tech. Before signing with West Virginia in the 2019 class Jennings was interested in the Hokies, but nothing serious ever materialized in his recruitment.
With Watson flipping on Sunday and Dylan Wittke already committed, Virginia Tech also picked up a commitment from Baylor quarterback transfer Kyron Drones. He'll arrive in Blacksburg as a redshirt sophomore and should be able to compete for the starting job next season. There will be a lot of quarterbacks on the roster, so Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen will have plenty of arms to evaluate through the offseason.
2. Can Michigan still pencil in Jadyn Davis?
Michigan fans are keeping a close eye on 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis as the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week. The Wolverines continue to be in a strong position with the elite signal caller out of Charlotte, N.C., but they can't afford to take their foot off the gas. While other teams continue to check in on Davis, the Wolverines are still running out front.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and assistants Ron Bellamy and Matt Weiss stopped by Providence Day recently, so it will be interesting to see what, if anything, happens next. I've said in the past that it wouldn't be surprising if Davis was committed by the end of this calendar year, and it seems like Michigan is trying to make that happen.
3. Washington, D.C.'s 2024 class could be historic.
The 2024 class in the nation's capital isn’t very deep at this point, but there are two headliners that every team in the country wants. Jordan Seaton and Dylan Stewart are coveted by top programs coast to coast, and each could be further along in their recruitments than people realize.
These two players could make the 2024 class in Washington, D.C., one of its best in recent memory. Caleb Williams headlined the 2021 class, while the 2020 class featured star linemen Olu Fashanu and Anton Harrison, along with linebacker Mekhail Sherman and five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett. The last time there were two five-stars in Washington, D.C., was 2007 with receiver Arrelious Benn and defensive lineman Marvin Austin, both of whom ended up as second-round picks in the NFL Draft.
Stewart is an explosive defensive end who could play standing up or with his hand in the ground, while Seaton is a dominant offensive lineman with the versatility to play guard or tackle at the next level, depending on how his body develops.
South Carolina holds a bit of an edge right now for Stewart, but there is time for more teams to jostle for position. Seaton really enjoyed a visit to Ohio State this fall, but it would be a stretch to call the Buckeyes the favorite at this point. In fact, no team really holds an edge for Seaton, but a visit to Alabama in January could be a pivotal point in his recruitment.