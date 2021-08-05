Three-Point Stance: Underachievers, offensive sleepers, Purdue
Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with five programs that should be embarrassed they can’t make the playoff, 10 offensive players who don’t get enough attention and he continues his look at the Mount Rushmore for schools since 1980 with Purdue.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: Big 12 will remain a Power Five conference
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. CALLING OUT UNDERACHIEVERS
Ok it’s time to call some people out. Even though the rain has stopped in New England for the most part I still find myself a bit cranky, at least today. And it makes me mad that these teams haven’t made the playoff yet even though it started in 2014. It’s embarrassing.
1. Texas — With the state of Texas to recruit and a big brand, it’s just downright awful that the Longhorns haven’t even sniffed the playoff. And one 10-win season since the playoff began? That’s horrendous.
2. USC — You should be owning the state of California in recruiting and that alone should lead to a playoff berth yet Washington and Oregon have been and the Trojans still fall short. Horrible.
3. Miami — Clemson is in the way but it’s not like that's been the issue. South Florida is the most fertile recruiting territory in the country and still the ‘Canes lose to at least two less talented teams every season.
4. Michigan — C’mon, Jim Harbaugh. You went to a Super Bowl and you can’t sniff the playoff with a national brand? That’s awful.
5. Texas A&M — I am high on the Aggies' future but let’s be real — the move to the SEC has meant better recruiting and not much else.
*****
2. UNDERAPPRECIATED OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
On Tuesday I did some defensive players that don’t get the attention they deserve nationally so I feel obligated to shout out 10 offensive players who deserve the same credit.
1. RB Tyler Badie, Missouri — Badie isn’t the biggest back but he’s dangerous as a receiver and very effective in his limited role as a runner. And he could be the man this season.
2. OL Alex Forsyth, Oregon — One of the best interior linemen in the country, Forsyth has been overshadowed in the Pac-12 but that won’t last long.
3. OL Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State — He’s one of the top guards in the Power Five and only getting better but most haven’t heard of him.
4. WR Jaquarli Roberson, Wake Forest — He had 62 catches and nearly 1,000 yards last season in just nine games and no one talks about him.
5. WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech — Turner is extremely reliable and each catch goes for over 15 yards.
6. TE Cade Otton, Washington — Otton could be the best tight end in the country and no one would know it. Well, that’s a bit dramatic but he’s good.
7. OL Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech — Tenuta was overshadowed last year by Christian Darrisaw but he will fill in at LT just fine and make his own name.
8. RB Vavae Malepeai, USC — The USC running back position used to be sexy and well known but Malepeai is very good and no one seems to believe it.
9. TE Nick Muse, South Carolina — He’s one of the better tight ends in the SEC and should get more targets this season.
10. QB Tristan Gebbia, Oregon State — No one noticed last year but Gebbia started to play much better before his injury. The competition is tougher this season for the starting job but if he wins it he could put up some solid numbers.
*****
3. THE MOUNT RUSHMORE OF PURDUE FOOTBALL
Finally I continue my Mount Rushmore since 1980 with Purdue.
Drew Brees (QB, 1997-00) - Everyone knows about his exploits at the NFL level, but Brees was far ahead of his time in college, throwing for more than 11,500 yards in three years as a starter in West Lafayette. A two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Brees finished his career as the conference's all-time leader in passing yards (11,792), touchdowns (90), total offense (12,693 yard), and completions (1,026). As a senior he led the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten title and Rose Bowl appearance since 1967.
Ryan Kerrigan (DE, 2007-10) - A unanimous All-American as a senior, Kerrigan was a dominant pass rusher who finished his career with the second-most sacks in school history, after leading the Big Ten in sacks as both a junior and senior. The Big Ten's all-time leader in forced fumbles, he was both the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, a year in which he led the country in tackles for loss and finished fifth in sacks.
Rod Woodson (S, 1983-86) - Simply put, Woodson is one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game. The College Football Hall of Famer was a two-time All-American at DB, an All-American as a returner, and a three-time All-Big Ten selection, and graduated with 13 different school records, including career interceptions. An unbelievably versatile defender, he was able to line up anywhere in the defensive backfield and excel.
Stuart Schweigert (S, 2000-03) - The Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2000, Schweigert was also a three-time All-Big Ten performer and All-American as a senior. Schweigert was the definition of a ballhawk at safety, finishing his career with 17 interceptions, good for the all-time record at Purdue and sixth in conference history. Schweigert wasn't afraid to tackle either, accumulating 360 tackles in his career, a top-10 mark in school history.