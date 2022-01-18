Three-Point Stance: Transfer portal power, key assistant hires

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with thoughts on some hot teams in the portal, a few big assistant coaching hires and five things that need to change about college football sooner than later.

1. Portal power

Noah Cain (AP Images)

*****

2. Best assistant coach hires

Keary Colbert (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

January is a time for many key assistant coaches hires that could impact the recruiting world all the way to the college football playoff race. Here are 10 recent position hires I like: Frank Wilson, LSU RB (McNeese St HC) Arguably the biggest hire for any position coach in the country, Wilson is widely considered one of the best recruiters in the business. The combination of Wilson and Hankton (below) should help lock down Louisiana and get a quick influx of talent for the Tigers. Harry Hiestand, Notre Dame OL (Bears OL, 2018-19) Hiestand returns to South Bend, where he spent six years developing some of the best players the school has ever produced along the line. He was responsible for Quentin Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, Zach Martin, Mike McGlinchey, Nick Martin and many more. This is a great hire by Marcus Freeman, who will want to re-establish Notre Dame as the premier offensive line program in the country. Cortez Hankton, LSU WR (from UGA) A big pickup for Brian Kelly, Hankton has been an excellent recruiter on Kirby Smart's staff for the past three seasons. The New Orleans native will be a huge asset for an LSU program that is looking to get back on the right track. Keary Colbert, Florida WR (from USC) The former USC standout as a player and coach is a huge get for Billy Napier on his staff. Colbert helped develop Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and with his experience on the West Coast particularly in Southern California, he should give the Gators a foothold in recruiting in that prospect-rich environment. William Peagler, Florida TE (MSU RB) Another big pickup for Florida, Peagler molded Kenneth Walker into the top running back in the nation this past season. The Clemson grad has also spent time at Georgia, Minnesota and Colorado. Alex Mirabel, Miami OL (Oregon OL) In the least surprising hire of the entire offseason, Mirabel followed his lifelong friend Mario Cristobal to Miami from Oregon. The diminutive offensive line coach is one of the best in the nation having developed Penei Sewell to become All-Americans. Adrian Klemm, Oregon OL (Steelers OL) Dan Lanning went to the pros to poach Klemm from the Steelers but he's not without college experience. Klemm spent five seasons at UCLA coaching offensive line after spending four at SMU. He'll bring an immediate toughness to that unit and he’s known as an elite recruiter. Dennis Simmons, USC WR (OU WR) Simmons followed Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma after spending six seasons in Norman. He helped develop a load of big name receivers during his time there including CeeDee Lamb, Hollywood Brown, Dede Westbrook, Sterling Shepard and more. He'll have tons of talent at his disposal with the Trojans and should help make that one of the best units in the country in very short order. Kiel McDonald, USC RB (Utah RB) Riley did a fantastic job of poaching McDonald from division rival Utah, where he spent the past five seasons. The Utes had the league's top rushing attack this past season, with three running backs over 500 yards, including Tavion Thomas who topped 1,000. He had a back go over 1,000 yards every season while in Salt Lake City. Joe Rudolph, Virginia Tech OL (Wisconsin OL) It came as a bit of a shock when Rudolph decided to leave his alma mater to head to Blacksburg to join Brent Pry's staff. The top recruiter for the Badgers over the past five seasons, Rudolph brings plenty of experience and a great rapport with players to Virginia Tech.

*****

3. Make these changes, please