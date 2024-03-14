Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on two major assistant coaching moves and talented prospects leaving their home state.

“Talented and experienced player transfers to become a bigger part of the offense” is a theme we’ve repeatedly seen during the transfer portal era.

Tony Alford is doing the same thing.

Alford, the longtime running backs coach for the Buckeyes and excellent recruiter, will be Michigan’s new running backs coach, leaving behind a loaded position group in Columbus.

It’s late in the “offseason” to be moving for, essentially, a lateral job but Alford has an opportunity to move further up the coaching ladder at Michigan and earn a higher salary. These same principles are what many players think of when deciding if they should transfer.

In terms of on-field responsibilities, Alford was buried on the depth chart - sitting behind offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Brian Hartline, and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Justin Frye - at Ohio State.

At Michigan, the Wolverines don’t have a designated run game coordinator, a role Alford should slide into when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

Whoever is upset about Alford leaving for what seems like a better personal opportunity needs to adjust their frame of reference and understand that loyalty, especially at the highest levels of college football, only exists when a team can provide the highest salary and best opportunity for career growth ... just like in the real world with any normal job.