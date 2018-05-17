Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here taking a look at who raids the state of Florida the most, five must-get commitments for certain schools and why Nick Saban is right.

Rounding out the look the big four talent producing states, let’s take a look at who raids the state of Florida the best from out of state. The Sunshine State produces as much talent, if not more, than any other state in the country so luring recruits away is crucial for many schools.



These numbers include IMG Academy prospects who are considered Florida prospects since they play their final year or two in the Sunshine State.



Here’s who does it the best:

1. Auburn – The team that raids the state of Georgia the best also wins the battle for Florida with 18 four- or five-stars since 2013, just beating out Ohio State. Yes there are some duds in here (Byron Cowart) but there are also some impact guys like Ryan Davis. Auburn recruits very well out of state obviously.

2. Ohio State – The Buckeyes have secured 17 four- or five-stars since 2013, which is beyond impressive considering the distance and weather factors. Urban Meyer is the best head coach recruiter in the game and guys like the Bosa brothers have made Ohio State a perennial power.

3. Alabama – You’d think Alabama would be a bit higher but with 15 four- or five-stars since 2013, it has hit the state hard. Calvin Ridley and others are key contributors on the roster and ‘Bama is always a threat for top Florida kids.

T-4. Clemson – The Tigers have landed 14 four or five stars from Florida with two already in the 2019 class. CJ Spiller started it all, at least in my opinion, and they have been a name to recognize for big-time prospects in Florida ever since.

T-4. Georgia – This number, also 14 four or five stars since 2013 with one already in 2019, should increase as Kirby Smart takes Georgia recruiting to the next level. It’s hard enough to defend Georgia but to also dip into Florida and lure some top talent makes this number even more impressive.

6. Notre Dame -- There is a drop off from Clemson and Georgia down to nine for Notre Dame, but it’s still an impressive number considering geography and weather and other factors, including academic restrictions. The ACC deal was supposed to help Notre Dame hit the Southeast and it has worked to some extent.