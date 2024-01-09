It was great to see many of the top prospects in the country at the Under Armour All-America Game and All-American Bowl over the last two weeks. The high-end talent on display on the practice fields and in the game was tremendous ... except at the two most important positions: quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

Twenty of the 27 five-stars, 35 of the top 50 prospects in the Rivals250 and just over half of the top 100 players in the Rivals250 participated in one of the two major all-star games but those numbers are drastically different when you focus on the quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

Of the 10 highest-ranked quarterbacks in the Rivals250, the only one that participated in the all-star games was five-star Florida signee DJ Lagway. Rivals250 quarterbacks Demond Williams, Michael Van Buren, Ethan Grunkemeyer and Dante Reno participated as well but none of them rank higher than No. 165 in the Rivals250.

Nationally, the 2024 class doesn't feature a particularly talented group of offensive linemen. Still, there are a few who could qualify as "elite" and we were hoping to see them at the all-star games. Instead just 11 of the 26 Rivals250 offensive linemen were split between the two all-star games so protection issues and missed blocking assignments plagued both games.

Don't mistake this as a shot at the Under Armour All-America Game or All-American Bowl. The overwhelming majority of the top prospects from around the country were invited to play but those prospects decided against participating. This isn't the first year of major no-shows at all-star games and it won't be the last so we'll see if the organizers behind each game can find a solution.