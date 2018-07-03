Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with his take on the offensive players from the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, including some player comparisons, as well as a few other teams having unexpected recruiting success this cycle.



Some of these offensive players remind me of stars of the past for many different reasons. Here are a few comparisons for people who like that stuff. WR Trejan Bridges – He reminds me of Kenny Stills from back in the 2010 class. Maybe that’s because Bridges is committed to Oklahoma, which is where Stills ended up. I’m not sure, but they both have excellent ball skills and body control. Bridges will be ranked higher than Stills was back in the day because he’s a more accomplished route runner, has better hands and plays a bit more physical, but they remind me of each other. TE Arik Gilbert – He reminds me of Vernon Davis from the 2003 class for those of you who remember that far back. Davis was built like a brick and was a physical freak, and that’s exactly how Gilbert looks. Davis went on to be a star at Maryland and has had a very good NFL career. TE Jaelyn Lay – He’s much thicker and stronger at the same stage, but he reminds me a bit of Eric Ebron from the 2011 class. Ebron was super talented but had problems with his hands out of high school, same as Lay. He corrected those issues in college and turned out to be a first-round draft pick. Lay has the potential to do the same. RB Trey Sanders – He’s taller than Trent Richardson and not quite as jacked up but he reminds me a bit of the former five-star. This is quite the compliment because Richardson was a freak coming out of high school. Don’t let his NFL failure taint this comparison. RB Zach Evans – Okay you’re going to think I’m crazy on this one, but he reminds me a bit of Adrian Peterson. He’s a tall, upright runner with underrated receiving skills and he’s going to be an absolute freak in college and beyond. He won’t have the career of Peterson, no one really will, but watch out for this kid.

