Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with a look at the week’s biggest commitments, Oklahoma makes history and five things of interest from spring games this past weekend.

What a week. Commitments are heating up and it’s getting harder already to name the top commits of each week. Here’s my best crack at it.

1. WR Theo Wease, Oklahoma – A big, physical and gifted receiver who can simply dominate at the next level.

2. WR Arjei Henderson, Oklahoma – See Theo Wease description.

3. WR Maurice Goolsby, Florida State – See Wease and Henderson. Goolsby is just a tick behind as a pure receiver.

4. QB Drew Pyne, Notre Dame (2020) – The quarterback position always pushes players to the top of this list and Pyne is one of the best in the 2020 class.

5. OL Dontae Lucas, Florida State – A road grader I really like, he’s going to help the toughness at FSU up front.

6. WR Frank Ladson, Clemson – Another elite receiver goes off the board. Ladson is a super talent as well.

7. Christian Williams, Alabama — Lockdown cornerback with great instincts and length could play very early.

8. QB Taisun Phommachanh, Clemson – Talented quarterback brings a few different things to the table to Clemson’s crowded quarterback group.

9. QB Max Duggan, TCU – A good fit for the Horned Frogs and a talented passer, this is a huge get for Gary Patterson and company.

10. ATH Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State – Add another great athlete to the Buckeyes roster, this kid can play many places.

11. LB Jaleel McRae, Florida State – Another elite defender chooses FSU.

12. DB Jamal Morris, Oklahoma – A big-time defender could be more important than the offensive firepower.

13. OL Bryan Hudson, Virginia Tech – A big, nasty offensive lineman who has a high ceiling is a massive get for the Hokies.

14. CB Nyquee Hawkins, Virginia Tech – A great fit for a defense that plays with a chip on its shoulder.

15. DB Te’Cory Couch, Michigan – More help from the Southeast, the key to winning it all.

16. RB Cesare Mellusi, Clemson – Another dynamic athlete for the Clemson offense, Mellusi brings versatility and speed.

17. DE Braxten Croteau, Cal – Tall, lanky rush end with a great motor and excellent technique for his age.