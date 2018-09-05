Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’ s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with breakout performers from Week 1 some standout true freshmen and his first Heisman pecking order.

Let’s take a look at some breakout performers from week one. These are guys who may be kickstarting their careers (or final seasons) with a great week.

RB Jeremy Larkin, Northwestern – Larkin rushed for 143 yards and two scores after rushing for 503 all last season so he’s off to a great start as a sophomore.

QB Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State – He may be a senior but he’s well on his way to keeping alive the quarterback tradition at Oklahoma State. His 295 yards is more than he threw for his entire career and five touchdowns is impressive.

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado – The sophomore is looking like a star and living up to his ranking with 211 yards and a score already in the opener.

QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State – You can argue that Haskins broke out last year but his 22-30 performance and 313 yards with five touchdowns shows the sophomore is on his way to being a Heisman candidate.

WR Jamal Custis, Syracuse – Another senior on the list, Custis caught six passes for more yards than he had his entire career and added two scores.

WR Eric Kumah, Virginia Tech – Kumah was solid last season but looks to be a bigger threat this year as a junior with four catches for 86 yards and a score in a huge win against Florida State.

RB Nick Brossette, LSU – He may be a senior and he’s certainly waited his turn, but his 124 yards on 22 carries is almost more than he’s had in any one season and he’s scored his first college touchdowns after 141 in high school.