Three-Point Stance: Battle in the trenches, Penn State, predictions

National recruiting analyst Adam Friedman weighs in on three topics: Who is winning the battle in the trenches this recruiting cycle, Penn State bounces back after losing a few key commits and five commitment predictions.

There is still a lot to unfold in the battle for linemen in the 2023 class. Of the 98 uncommitted prospects in the Rivals250, 44 of them are offensive or defensive linemen. Take a look at the teams that already have a solid foundation of linemen in their 2023 class.

1. Notre Dame - This was a really tough call picking between Notre Dame and Clemson for the top spot, but the Fighting Irish get the nod. Led by five-star defensive end Keon Keeley and top 25 prospect Brenan Vernon, Notre Dame's defensive front consists of higher-end pass rushers at this point in the evaluation process. The Fighting Irish also have arguably the best offensive line class in the nation so far. Charles Jagusah, Sam Pendleton and Sullivan Absher are all inside the Rivals250 and, along with four-star Elijah Paige, they give Notre Dame one of only two teams that has four offensive linemen that are rated at least four-stars.

2. Clemson - Clemson has the best and deepest defensive line class right now. All five commitments on the defensive front are four-stars and three of them (Peter Woods, Victor Burley and Stephiylan Green) are ranked inside the Rivals250. Ian Reed, Harris Sewell and Zechariah Owens are the only commitments for the Tigers on the offensive line right now, but each of them are Rivals250 prospects.

3. Ohio State - The Buckeyes have done a great job recruiting top offensive linemen early in the recruiting cycle and those efforts have paid off with arguably the top offensive line class in the nation at this point. Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla and Austin Siereveld are all ranked inside the top 170 of the Rivals250, plus four-star Miles Walker sits just outside the Rivals250. On the defensive line, Ohio State just reeled in the No. 1 defensive tackle in Jason Moore and holds a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Will Smith.

4. Michigan State - Mel Tucker and his staff are putting together a nice class in the trenches, highlighted by Rivals250 defensive ends Bai Jobe and Andrew DePaepe. Offensively, the Spartans have high hopes for Clay Wedin and Cole Dellinger, who are both Rivals250 prospects. Three-star Jonathan Slack brings plenty of upside to the table as well.

5. Penn State - Alex Birchmeier, Penn State's top-ranked commit and first commitment in the 2023 class, is one of the leaders of this recruiting class and highlights the Nittany Lions' haul on the offensive line. Rivals250 prospect Jven Williams, along with Birchmeier, should give the Nittany Lions two very reliable pieces up front for the foreseeable future. Penn State has just one Rivals250 commitment on the defensive line in Tomarrion Parker, but four-star Jameial Lyons is just scratching the surface of his potential, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up in the Rivals250 at the end of his senior season. Anthony Donkoh, a three-star offensive lineman, and Tyriq Blanding, a three-star defensive lineman, should help provide reinforcements as well.