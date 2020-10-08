HokieHaven - Three-Point Stance: ACC snapshot, Clemson-Miami, recruiting observations

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a breakdown of ACC recruiting so far, a look at the talent discrepancy between Clemson and Miami and some random recruiting observations.

1. ACC RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

James Williams (Rivals.com)

Let's continue my look at the state of recruiting in each of the Power Five conferences with the ACC - and, at least for this season, we include Notre Dame here. Dominant Team: Clemson — There is no question about it as Dabo Swinney and his staff are recruiting like two-time national champions. When it comes to quality, you’d have to put Clemson at the top in the country. Biggest Recruiting Get: DB James Williams, Miami — Williams was supposed to be a lock for Georgia, but the Hurricanes did a tremendous job keeping him in South Florida and those efforts continue to pay dividends. Biggest Recruiting Get II: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame — Notre Dame gets in the action here with a huge keep in the five-star offensive tackle from Indiana. This continues the excellent recruiting tradition along the OL for the Irish. Biggest recruiting Loss: WR Jacorey Brooks, Alabama — Brooks is yet another top Florida wide receiver who got away from Miami and Florida State in the ACC to go play at Alabama. Sound familiar? Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy are all millionaires because of a similar decision. On The Come Up: North Carolina — The momentum continues to increase for Mack Brown and his staff as they are winning huge recruiting battles against teams like Clemson and Alabama and closing on players it looked like they had lost like OL Diego Pounds. Slowing Down: Virginia Tech — The Hokies have more than 20 commitments in this class and an average star rating well below three. Not one top-15 in-state prospect has chosen the Hokies in 2021. Steady Eddie: Miami — Miami is No. 11 in the country and seem to be on the rise, right? Last year the Hurricanes finished No. 13 and in 2018 they were No. 6. The difference this year is that more prospects are staying home but they’ve always recruited at a high level. As Expected: Notre Dame — Brian Kelly said he wanted to bring top-five classes to South Bend, but with academic restrictions that’s not going to happen very often. Notre Dame is No. 10 and that’s around where you’d expect them to be. Must Keep: OT Tristan Leigh — He has family ties to Virginia and Clemson was high on his list early but it looks like he could be headed to either the SEC, Big 12 or Big Ten.

